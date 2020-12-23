Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.
Man charged with running over, killing woman in West Odessa
The Ector County Sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his...
Andrews man charged with murder for intentionally hitting girlfriend with his car
It will likely take a few weeks before the state transitions to the next vaccine phase, state...
Texans who are over 65 or have certain medical conditions are next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Nationally the unemployment rate is declining, but Midland and Odessa saw the number rise from...
Unemployment rates rise in Midland and Odessa
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Governor Abbott will get vaccine as hospitalizations climb past 10K

Latest News

Odessa police say this suspect robbed the N-N-Out on West 10th Street Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating armed robbery at N-N-Out
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors