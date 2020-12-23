Advertisement

Big Bend Border Patrol agents make over 100 apprehensions, find hundreds of pounds of marijuana

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Border Patrol agents stationed in the Big Bend area were busy Monday.

Officials announced that Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 people, with agents in Sanderson finding nearly 70 individuals themselves.

Agents stationed in Van Horn seized 400 pounds of marijuana.

Officials say that agents in Presidio also intercepted multiple human smuggling schemes.

Yesterday was another busy day for Big Bend Sector with over 100 apprehensions: - Van Horn agents seized over 400lbs of...

Posted by US Border Patrol Big Bend Sector on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

