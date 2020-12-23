Advertisement

Andrews man charged with murder for intentionally hitting girlfriend with his car

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Andrews man is facing a murder charge after allegedly hitting and killing his girlfriend with his car.

Alicia Carrillo, the mother of 38-year-old Veronica Carrillo who was killed Sunday night is mourning her loss.

“She was always happy, she was a person that would make a home brighten with her jokes and she was always making us laugh,” said Carrillo.

The Ector County Sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his truck to hit Carrillo.

Investigators said Carrillo was walking along West 16th Street when she was hit but it’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Carrillo’s family says the two have been dating for two years.

“He was always so jealous of her. She had told me already, Mama I don’t want to go back with him he’s so controlling,” said Carrillo.

Veronica’s mother said Sunday night she was picked up by Polanco from her house. She said the two got into an argument before Veronica was killed and she has no idea what kind of disagreement could have led to violence.

Polanco is in custody at the Andrews County Jail awaiting trial. Carrillo leaves behind three teenage daughters and two grandchildren. Her family has started a GoFundMe to help with the funeral arrangements which you can donate here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.
Man charged with running over, killing woman in West Odessa
Nationally the unemployment rate is declining, but Midland and Odessa saw the number rise from...
Unemployment rates rise in Midland and Odessa
Medical Center Hospital received 2,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.
Medical Center Hospital and ORMC receive COVID-19 vaccine doses
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

Latest News

Centennial Park’s opening has brought a lot of traffic to downtown Midland businesses, but one...
A tale of two businesses: how Centennial Park has impacted downtown Midland
Midland Lee Choir Christmas Concert
WATCH: Midland Lee Choir Christmas Concert
Midland Lee Choir Christmas Concert
Midland Lee Choir Christmas Concert
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Governor Abbott will get vaccine as hospitalizations climb past 10K