Andrews man charged with murder for intentionally hitting girlfriend with his car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Andrews man is facing a murder charge after allegedly hitting and killing his girlfriend with his car.

Alicia Carrillo, the mother of 38-year-old Veronica Carrillo who was killed Sunday night is mourning her loss.

“She was always happy, she was a person that would make a home brighten with her jokes and she was always making us laugh,” said Carrillo.

The Ector County Sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his truck to hit Carrillo.

Investigators said Carrillo was walking along West 16th Street when she was hit but it’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Carrillo’s family says the two have been dating for two years.

“He was always so jealous of her. She had told me already, Mama I don’t want to go back with him he’s so controlling,” said Carrillo.

Veronica’s mother said Sunday night she was picked up by Polanco from her house. She said the two got into an argument before Veronica was killed and she has no idea what kind of disagreement could have led to violence.

Polanco is in custody at the Andrews County Jail awaiting trial. Carrillo leaves behind three teenage daughters and two grandchildren. Her family has started a GoFundMe to help with the funeral arrangements which you can donate here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.