Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Center Hospital received 2,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.
Medical Center Hospital and ORMC receive COVID-19 vaccine doses
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Nationally the unemployment rate is declining, but Midland and Odessa saw the number rise from...
Unemployment rates rise in Midland and Odessa
Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland on Monday

Latest News

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
A special friendship between a three-year-old and a mail carrier has carried on through the...
‘It starts the day on the right foot:’ Little girl and mail carrier share daily dance
Rep. John Shimkus reflects on 24 years in Congress as he retires at the end of this term.
Rep. John Shimkus retires after 24 years in Congress