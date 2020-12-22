Moderna vaccine arrives at MCH

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived Monday morning in Odessa.

Hundreds of hospital healthcare workers at Medical Center Hospital started getting vaccinated soon after the shipment arrived.

“Everybody is relieved, everybody is really looking forward to this and we are glad to get it deployed,” said Russell Tippin, CEO of MCH.

The hospital received a total of 2,100 vaccines and the first dose was administered at 9:45 A.M.

Doctor Gregory Shipkey, who was one of the first to get the shot, said taking it was a step in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t ask my patients to do something that I wouldn’t do. So I want people to know that this is very safe. I feel very good taking it and I want everyone in the community to feel that way as well,” said Shipkey.

Just like with the Pfizer vaccine, healthcare workers who received this round will have to wait about a month to receive the next dose.

MCH’s CEO Russell Tippin also made sure front-line medical workers in other areas of the Permian Basin received vaccines too.

He said he set aside a portion of the shipment to hospitals in Kermit, Monahans, and other surrounding communities.

“I”m going to be last on the list. I want all these healthcare workers that are hands-on to be first and that includes our partners in the region,” said Tippin. “We had a region call this morning, with all these smaller hospitals around us-- there are some hospitals that are not even on the list. We are going to work with them and get them some doses today.”

ORMC and Scenic Mountain Medical Center also picked up 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine that’ll be divided between them.

An ORMC representative said they will start administering their doses to their staff at 7 AM tomorrow.

MCH said they expect another 400 doses to be delivered within the next few days.

