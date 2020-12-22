Advertisement

Man charged with running over, killing woman in West Odessa

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.
Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after authorities say he purposely ran over and killed a woman in West Odessa.

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35, has been charged with murder.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on West 16th Street Sunday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman, identified as 38-year-old Veronica Carillo, who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that a black SUV driven by Polanco purposely swerved and hit Carillo. Polanco then reportedly left the scene.

Polanco has now been arrested and booked into the Andrews County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

