Governor Abbott will get vaccine as hospitalizations climb past 10K

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is getting the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide is back over 10,000 for the first time since July’s peak.

Abbott will receive the vaccine on live television Tuesday at a hospital in the state capital.

His office says health officials had urged the 63-year-old governor to get the vaccine in order to boost public confidence that the inoculations are safe.

Newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations in Texas are soaring at levels unseen since a deadly summer outbreak.

Abbott reiterated last week that he will not order a new round of lockdown measures.

