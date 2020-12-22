Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.
Man charged with running over, killing woman in West Odessa
Medical Center Hospital received 2,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.
Medical Center Hospital and ORMC receive COVID-19 vaccine doses
Nationally the unemployment rate is declining, but Midland and Odessa saw the number rise from...
Unemployment rates rise in Midland and Odessa
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
A husky named Jax fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond
Grandmother speaks out about U.S. college student jailed in Cayman Islands.