Classic Honda of Midland gives $500 to family

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A local car dealership has selected its winner of a $500 Visa giveaway ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The owner of Classic Honda of Midland Joey Gabarda said Christmas is a time for giving.

Since his small business has been blessed, he wanted to turn around and share those blessings with someone else. This year’s winner is Precilla Montes.

“It was a little tight with all of this going on. I mean we have a big family. Kids expect a little bit more, but they understand that we can’t. But this is going to help for sure” Montes said.

