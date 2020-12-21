Pecos police offering $10,000 reward for info on sports complex vandalism

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who vandalized the city’s new sports complex.

According to the Pecos Police Department, a suspect drove over and damaged the sports complex’s turf on Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) involved is asked to call the Pecos Police Department Crime Stoppers at (432) 445-9898.

Those who submit tips will remain anonymous.

Please help us spread the word!!!!!! Town of Pecos City strives to provide great quality of life facilities for our... Posted by Town of Pecos City on Monday, December 21, 2020

