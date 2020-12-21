Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital receives shipment of 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to a release, a total of 2,100 Moderna vaccine doses arrived Monday morning.

An additional 400 doses are expected to be delivered to the hospital in the coming days.

“This is a very big day for Medical Center Health System and the Permian Basin,” said Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Patient Experience Officer, Medical Center Health System. “While there is still much work to be done, this vaccine offers us hope and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

MCH plans on inoculating staff and frontline workers starting Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest Pryor ordered his wife a cell phone for Christmas. He wasn’t prepared for what happened...
UPDATE: UPS reimburses man after driver punts cell phone into a door
Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Police in Midland are investigating a shooting death that happened early Friday morning.
Man killed after trying to steal from woman’s car

Latest News

Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Permian football season ends in second round with playoff loss to Southlake Carroll
Permian football season ends in second round with playoff loss to Southlake Carroll
UTPB basketball continues undefeated start
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB basketball continues undefeated start
the emergency department is safe and open to the public
MCH emergency department is still open to the public