Medical Center Hospital receives shipment of 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to a release, a total of 2,100 Moderna vaccine doses arrived Monday morning.

An additional 400 doses are expected to be delivered to the hospital in the coming days.

“This is a very big day for Medical Center Health System and the Permian Basin,” said Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Patient Experience Officer, Medical Center Health System. “While there is still much work to be done, this vaccine offers us hope and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

MCH plans on inoculating staff and frontline workers starting Monday morning.

