Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland on Monday

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the City of Midland.

Today, Midland County, the City of Midland and Midland Health confirmed Midland County’s 177th, 178th, 179th, 180th and 181st COVID-19 related death.

The 177th patient, a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 19, 2020.

The 178th patient, a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 19, 2020.

The 179th patient, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 20, 2020.

The 180th patient, a male in his 90s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Medical Center Hospital. The patient passed away on December 11, 2020.

The 181st patient, a male in his 90s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 18, 2020.

