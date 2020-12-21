Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest Pryor ordered his wife a cell phone for Christmas. He wasn’t prepared for what happened...
UPS reimburses man after driver punts cell phone into a door
Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Lee Rebels lose high-scoring heartbreaker to Euless Trinity in playoffs
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
In a news conference Monday morning, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw no need...
Barr: No Hunter Biden special counsel needed
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Justice Dept. charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion
Attorney General William Barr announces charges against a third suspect in the 1988 bombing of...
Third Pan Am bombing conspirator charged, Barr says
A fiery spectacle is seen at the rim of the Kilauea caldera on Monday.
Watch: Kilauea volcanic eruption