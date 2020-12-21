Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Presidio

(WDTV)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice was issued for the City of Presidio on Monday.

According to a release, the notice was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to a major water line break.

City of Presidio public water system customers are urged to boil their water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water that will be consumed should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

