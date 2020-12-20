Advertisement

Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest Pryor ordered his wife a cell phone for Christmas. He wasn’t prepared for what happened...
UPDATE: UPS reimburses man after driver punts cell phone into a door
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police: Midland woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Permian football season ends in second round with playoff loss to Southlake Carroll
Permian football season ends in second round with playoff loss to Southlake Carroll

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates