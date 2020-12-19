Advertisement

Midland UPS driver punts cell phone package into door of wrong house

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The holidays are the busiest time of the year for online deliveries, especially as Christmas approaches. But one Midland man got a surprise when his expensive order wasn’t handled with care.

“This guy, I’ve never seen anyone so carefree as this guy,” said Forrest Pryor.

Pryor ordered his wife a $400 refurbished cell phone for Christmas. The phone made it to his door but only because a neighbor dropped it off – with a note that caught his attention.

“The note said this was delivered to my house by accident. I have video; please call me.”

Video of what? When his neighbor showed him the smart doorbell video, he was stunned.

“I was astounded,” he said. “I mean, the guy’s on the phone talking to somebody while he’s kicking it. He has no care whatsoever about the Christmas pack.”

Taking it in stride, Pryor went to a UPS store to talk to a supervisor about it.

“He kind-of rolled his eyes talking about it, and I said, “Would you like to see the video?” and he said, “Yes.” So, when I showed him the video, he instantly knew who it was. I got a message later that he had dismissed the worker.”

Of course, Pryor had to break the news to his wife.

“Well, the first thing is…you’re not getting a phone for Christmas.”

He is now trying to find a way to get reimbursed for his broken phone – either through UPS or Amazon.

In the meantime, he purchased his own smart doorbell this morning.

“It’s crazy at this time of year,” he said. “People are going to be sending a lot of packages, and a lot of them are going to be banged up. Now, you might know why.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
DPS: One person killed, nine people injured in fiery crash on I-20
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police: Midland woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Payne Stewart Reyes, 18.
Arrest made in deadly Midland shooting
In the wake of the Midland City Council refusing to pass a mask ordnance in late November,...
Small businesses caught in Facebook group crossfire

Latest News

Three white men with hooded sweatshirts and masks were seen approaching the victim’s property...
Ector County Sheriffs investigating after car vandalized in North Odessa
Police in Midland are investigating a shooting death that happened early Friday morning.
Man killed after trying to steal from woman’s car
Midland UPS driver punts cell phone into door of wrong house
Matthew Stringer speaks on being a Presidential Elector for Texas
INTERVIEW: Matthew Stringer speaks on being a Presidential Elector for Texas