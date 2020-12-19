Skip to content
Weather
Education
West Texas Employment
Watch the News
Contests
Search
Home
News
Local
Crime
International
Health
National
State
Weather
Closings
Eye Cams
Watch the News
Shop West Texas
West Texas Employment
Sports
Scores
Helping Hands
Election Results
National Results Map
Be A Buddy
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KOSA Careers
Story Submission
Contests
Vote
COVID-19 Map
Education
TV Listings
Captioning Information
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Mr. Food
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
MCH emergency department is still open to the public
By
Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
DPS: One person killed, nine people injured in fiery crash on I-20
Police: Midland woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Arrest made in deadly Midland shooting
Small businesses caught in Facebook group crossfire
Latest News
Many small businesses in West Texas return back to 75 percent
Midland UPS driver punts cell phone package into door of wrong house
Ector County Sheriffs investigating after car vandalized in North Odessa
Man killed after trying to steal from woman’s car