Many small businesses in West Texas return back to 75 percent

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Friday, restaurants and other businesses in many West Texas counties are able to return back to 75 percent capacity

Local small business owner of Pho House said since the pandemic he has lost 85% in sales that almost caused him to close his doors for good.

Pho House told CBS7 back in March, the pandemic has affected their business because they rely on customers dining in.

Pho House owner said he believes this change can help bring customers back.

“I hope my business can come back. 75 percent is going to help me a little bit, but hopefully everything is going to be over, but 75 percent is good,” Phuc Nguyen, owner of pho house.

Face coverings are still required inside businesses.

