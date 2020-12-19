Man killed after trying to steal from woman’s car

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Midland are investigating a shooting death that happened early Friday morning.

The Midland police responded to a call about a shooting in the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive which is where the Clusters apartments are located.

When the police got here, they found 36-year-old Jarrod Roberts dead.

After an investigation, officers discovered that a 21-year-old woman went to her car and found Roberts inside trying to steal from her.

She then shot and killed Roberts.

Cheryl Lindsay, a resident of the apartment complex, says she woke up to gunshots’ sound but did not think anything of it until emergency vehicles arrived.

“I saw what looked like a body on the ground, and the police were around him. Then a police officer saw my neighbor and me standing there, so he asked us if we saw anything or heard anything. We just told him that we heard the gunshots. Both of us said that we heard them at 4:20, that we looked at the clock and it was 4:20,” said Lindsay.

Detectives did interview the woman who shot Roberts and then let her go.

As of right now, there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

