Ector County Sheriffs investigating after car vandalized in North Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County Sheriff’s are investigating after a car was vandalized on the 11000 block of West 61st Street in North Odessa.

This is the video captured on Monday, November 23rd from the victim’s property.

Investigators said the incident occurred just after 7 a.m.

Three white men with hooded sweatshirts and masks were seen approaching the victim’s property with baseball bats and beating the vehicle several times.

The suspects took off in a black Ford double cab 4x4 truck. The Ford is lifted with a black headache rack and custom rims.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle to contact the sheriff’s office at (432) 335-3050.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.