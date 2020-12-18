Train company will bring jobs to Presidio

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - The train company Texas Pacífico Transportation is expected to create new jobs in Presidio.

Mayor John Ferguson says the train company is conducting international trade between the United States and Mexico.

The train will pass through Presidio into the state of Chihuahua.

Ferguson says the train will be a good opportunity to better the economy in Presidio, generating dozens of jobs for the maintenance and inspections of the trains.

The company is due to start operations in Presidio in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.