Small businesses caught in Facebook group crossfire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a drama that would make William Shakespeare proud.

The Facebook group “Masks in Midland” was started to help people find businesses that required masks. But some people think it’s gone from helpful to hurtful.

“When you start asking citizens to tattle on other citizens, at what point does it stop?” asked Jenny Cudd, owner of Betty’s Flowers.

With a single post, businesses – willingly or not – are being branded, forced to pick a side.

“People are being contacted and asked which way are you going to go,” said Fountainville co-owner Beverly Hearn. “Lists are being made of who’s doing it and who’s not doing it.”

In response, a separate Facebook group started by Phillip Wilson called “Permian Basin for Freedom” helps people find businesses caught in the crossfire.

“He wanted to start a group to where you can start listing businesses—such as mine—that that believe in freedom of choice and personal responsibility, and letting you as the customer decide whether you want to frequent those businesses,” Cudd said.

But in 2020, some Midland businesses, like Sgt. Pepper’s, refuse to endorse either side.

Sgt. Pepper’s has a sign on their door asking customers to wear masks; however, it was recently called out by Masks in Midland because of its policy for employees wearing masks by customer request. Owner Elizabeth Wilson says her business isn’t taking sides, because it can’t afford to.

“I think the mask issue has created such a divide between both sides, and I hate that for this town and all the businesses struggling just to make ends meet,” Wilson said. “We can’t afford to turn people away because of one side or the other.”

And so, business becomes a delicate balance of trying to stay in business while also being safe. If you have concerns about a business, maybe a direct approach is better.

“Just ask. People are more than willing to work with you, businesses especially,” Wilson said. “We want you to feel comfortable.”

