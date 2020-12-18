Advertisement

Police: Midland woman shot man she found inside her vehicle

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive at 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 36-year-old Jarrod Adron Roberts, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a woman went to her vehicle and found Roberts had broken in and was stealing items. She then shot and killed Roberts.

The woman was released, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

