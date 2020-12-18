Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital begins vaccination process for COVID-19

The first dose was given at 12:57 PM to doctor Gerardo Catalasan
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a four day delay, Midland Memorial Hospital finally received its shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

MMH nurses, doctors, and other hospital staff were introduced to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it arrived.

He said it was important for him to get the shot because it was one sure way he would feel protected.

“I think it’s good because it sets a good example for the patients,” said Catalasan. “I am protecting myself, people you love and you care about, protecting the people you work with, and above all so it’s one way of protecting the community.”

Shortly after Tracey Hall was the first nurse to get the vaccine.

“It was very exciting to be asked to be one of the first ones, but as an RN here at Midland Memorial Hospital, I feel as though more of a responsibility and a duty to get the vaccine,” said Hall.

Hall said she wants this to send a message to the community to get the vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Just do your research. Look into it, I mean it will tell you a lot of information about it, a lot of the information and I will kind of ease your mind,” said Hall.

Those who get the shot will have to wait 21 days to get a second round of the vaccine. Hospital CEO Russell Meyers said surplus doses will be offered to MMH medical staff off-campus, as well as MISD nurses and other front-line medical workers.

