FIRST ON CBS7: State sending MCH 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin tells CBS7 he’s confirmed the hospital is getting 2,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

He says he expects it to arrive Sunday or Monday.

Hospital staff will get the first round of the vaccine.

Midland Memorial Hospital got 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday morning and began vaccinating its staff just hours later.

No word yet on when Odessa Regional Medical Center will get its shipment.

