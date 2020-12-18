Advertisement

Cards for Coach: Odessa community celebrates Bill Herron’s 90th

Former ECISD coach and administrator Bill Herron celebrated his birthday with the help of over 100 friends
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 90 years. 93 cards... and counting.

“I never thought the seed would be sown this far,” Bill Herron said.

Lifelong ECISD coach and educator Bill Herron celebrated his 90th birthday today... with some help.

“I have 93 birthday cards from former players, teaching associates, family, the cheerleaders...”

“Coach,” as he’s lovingly referred to, has been in Odessa since 1954, coaching for Bowie Middle School, Crockett Middle School, Odessa High and Permian along the way.

“I never went to work a single day in the public schools in this school district unhappy. I always went to work feeling good about what was gonna happen that day,” Herron said.

And his job found him.

“I get emotional just talking about it, because I enjoyed it so very much. It was something I had grown up as a little boy in a small town. I was an athlete, I wanted to be an athlete, and an injury ended that and so I had to go to Plan B,” Herron said.

Herron’s wife Judy had planned to have a big party today... but like many of us, the Herrons had to find a different way to celebrate one of life’s big milestones.

“She came walking in and said ‘look here,’” Herron said. “She had about 15 cards and she doled them out to me and it’s just been an experience.”

Even in 2020... Bill Herron has 93 reasons to smile.

“That’s what makes you feel good.”

*UPDATE: Herron received over 100 cards by the end of his birthday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Midland police have released this photo of the suspect believed to be involved in Monday...
Arrest made in deadly Midland shooting
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas officials expect it to take months for coronavirus vaccine to be available to anyone who wants it

Latest News

Cards for Coach
Cards for Coach
Jackalopes earn overtime win against Brahmas
HOCKEY: Jackalopes earn overtime win against Brahmas
Jackalopes earn overtime win against Brahmas
HOCKEY: Jackalopes earn overtime win against Brahmas
Trio of Lee athletes sign with college programs
Trio of Lee athletes sign with college programs