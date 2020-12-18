Cards for Coach: Odessa community celebrates Bill Herron’s 90th

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 90 years. 93 cards... and counting.

“I never thought the seed would be sown this far,” Bill Herron said.

Lifelong ECISD coach and educator Bill Herron celebrated his 90th birthday today... with some help.

“I have 93 birthday cards from former players, teaching associates, family, the cheerleaders...”

“Coach,” as he’s lovingly referred to, has been in Odessa since 1954, coaching for Bowie Middle School, Crockett Middle School, Odessa High and Permian along the way.

“I never went to work a single day in the public schools in this school district unhappy. I always went to work feeling good about what was gonna happen that day,” Herron said.

And his job found him.

“I get emotional just talking about it, because I enjoyed it so very much. It was something I had grown up as a little boy in a small town. I was an athlete, I wanted to be an athlete, and an injury ended that and so I had to go to Plan B,” Herron said.

Herron’s wife Judy had planned to have a big party today... but like many of us, the Herrons had to find a different way to celebrate one of life’s big milestones.

“She came walking in and said ‘look here,’” Herron said. “She had about 15 cards and she doled them out to me and it’s just been an experience.”

Even in 2020... Bill Herron has 93 reasons to smile.

“That’s what makes you feel good.”

*UPDATE: Herron received over 100 cards by the end of his birthday.

