Basin PBS commissions new mural

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Basin PBS and the back wall of The Ritz is getting a new mural by artist Jesse Melanson.

This comes after Basin PBS put out a call for artists across the area to commission a mural.

The mural is all thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Midland.

The mural is the first step as Basin PBS revamps the alley for ‘Art in the Alley,’ an upcoming space that will feature regular pop-up art events.

