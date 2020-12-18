Advertisement

Authorities investigating deadly crash in Winkler County

Deputies with the Winkler County Sheriff's Office responded to a major crash involving an...
Deputies with the Winkler County Sheriff's Office responded to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck overnight.(Winkler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Winkler County overnight.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened five miles east of State Highway 302 and involved an 18-wheeler and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The highway was closed in both directions as deputies worked the scene of the crash.

The victim in the crash has not been identified at this time.

FATALITY ACCIDENT UPDATE: [02:30AM] ALLIANCE WRECKER SERVICE ON SCENE UPDATE: TXDOT IS DIVERTING WESTBOUND TRAFFIC...

Posted by Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas officials expect it to take months for coronavirus vaccine to be available to anyone who wants it
Payne Stewart Reyes, 18.
Arrest made in deadly Midland shooting
Welfare check led to deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County

Latest News

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police: Midland woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
Train company will bring jobs to Presidio
Train company will bring jobs to Presidio
Train company will bring jobs to Presidio
Train company will bring jobs to Presidio
Hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot of Lehman High School in Kyle to receive food from...
Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.1% in November