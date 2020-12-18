Authorities investigating deadly crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Winkler County overnight.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened five miles east of State Highway 302 and involved an 18-wheeler and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The highway was closed in both directions as deputies worked the scene of the crash.

The victim in the crash has not been identified at this time.

FATALITY ACCIDENT UPDATE: [02:30AM] ALLIANCE WRECKER SERVICE ON SCENE UPDATE: TXDOT IS DIVERTING WESTBOUND TRAFFIC... Posted by Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 17, 2020

