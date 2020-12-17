Welfare check led to deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County started with a welfare check, according to the Texas Rangers.

A deputy with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the welfare check on a vehicle stopped between Alpine and Marathon last Wednesday night.

The deputy found the vehicle and reportedly saw that the driver, a woman, was intoxicated and began to make an arrest.

The Texas Rangers say that an altercation during the arrest led to a shooting. The driver was killed and the deputy was shot in the hand.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained and later released.

The Big Bend Sentinel reports that the woman was 27-year-old Evatt Hernandez, a mother of two.

The Texas Rangers say their investigation is ongoing.

