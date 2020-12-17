Advertisement

Welfare check led to deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County started with a welfare check, according to the Texas Rangers.

A deputy with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the welfare check on a vehicle stopped between Alpine and Marathon last Wednesday night.

The deputy found the vehicle and reportedly saw that the driver, a woman, was intoxicated and began to make an arrest.

The Texas Rangers say that an altercation during the arrest led to a shooting. The driver was killed and the deputy was shot in the hand.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained and later released.

The Big Bend Sentinel reports that the woman was 27-year-old Evatt Hernandez, a mother of two.

The Texas Rangers say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One killed, several others injured in fiery crash
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Midland police have released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in Monday night's...
Midland police release composite sketch of suspect in deadly shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
The Midland Health Department is now sending text messages to citizens who have tested positive...
Midland Health Department sending text messages to those who test positive for COVID-19
Midland Memorial Hospital receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20