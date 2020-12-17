Trio of Lee athletes sign with college programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A trio of Lee High School athletes signed with college programs Wednesday afternoon.

Lady Rebel basketball players Alyssa Green and Kamaurie Lee will remain teammates and both play basketball at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“I’m so excited,” Lee said. “I’ve been playing with Alyssa for four years, and I played against her when we were in middle school. So I’m excited to be playing together once again.”

“Oh yeah I’m excited to keep playing with her too,” Green said. “We’ve been together since freshman year, we grew together. It’s going to be great.”

Lee volleyball player Brylee Awbrey will attend Western Texas College in Snyder.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to sign and go play at the next level,” Awbrey said. “Not many people get to do it, so for me to be able to do it, at this time especially, is amazing.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.