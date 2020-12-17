Odessa mayor-elect to reassess how city approaches pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Javier Joven will be sworn in as mayor of Odessa in mid-January. When that happens, the way Odessans hear and talk about healthcare during the pandemic could change.

“Why isn’t the medical community working with the community?” Joven asked CBS7 during an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Joven is no stranger to the healthcare system. He’s battled cancer for the last two years.

“I have hundreds of ways to treat my cancer. But I have no right to say how I want to be treated for my COVID? I have zero?”

Joven believes healthcare is a personal decision, and people who want alternative treatments should be able to get those without being shamed. That includes his support for the controversial “silver bullet” treatment.

“I have been in extensive contact with Dr. Richard Bartlett,” Joven said. “It is very important that we take a proactive approach and a personal responsibility as citizens for our healthcare. If you look towards the government to do that, that’s the first wrong step.”

Bartlett’s use of budesonide to treat patients, which he calls a “silver bullet” against COVID-19, is not supported by the medical community. Joven says people seek doctors like Bartlett because they no longer trust the government.

“The question among the community is the community has lost confidence in the methods being used and approved by the CDC and what you’re seeing at the national level by Dr. Fauci,” Joven said.

Most of all, Joven wishes to find common ground between the medical community, the government, and its citizens.

“We as adults and as a community must find common ground on what we can agree and disagree with,” he said.

Joven was less than enthused about a city-wide mask mandate; however, he did say he would leave it up to the city council as to whether or not to enforce mayor David Turner’s current mask mandate.

