More than 400 families receive Angel Tree donations in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The holiday season is all about giving back. That’s why the Salvation Army in Midland hosts its Angel Tree gift program every year.

This year the nonprofit distributed gifts to over four hundred families in need.

“We’re thankful for them doing this, for all the families, not especially me cause there’s a lot of other families that need help,” said Lizette Cibrian.

Lizette Cibrian, a Midland mother, said the salvation army angel tree has provided presents each Christmas for her daughter for the last four years.

“Last year, my daughter wanted a Barbie house and they gave her a Barbie house. Whenever she opened the present she was so excited we even started crying because she was really excited about her gift,” said Cibrian.

But Lizette said this year feels a lot more meaningful because it’s been tough.

“We had the virus, the Covid. So we were unable to give her anything for Christmas so it was really helpful,” said Cibrian.

The Salvation Army said this year was their largest gift distribution yet. More than 1,000 children and 400 families were adopted by members of the public who purchased toys, clothes, and other gifts for them.

Families that stopped by the Salvation Army warehouse to pick off the donated gifts also received a meal voucher for Super Mercado on Christmas Day.

Lieutenant Robert Coriston said he feels blessed to reach so many families this Christmas.

“A good 30 percent of the people that came this year have never used any of our services, let alone Angel Tree,” said Coriston. “So they come through with almost very low expectations and then when they see just how blessed their kids are going to be this Christmas, and how we were able to just alleviate just a small portion of the stress this season and these times has taken off of them, it makes things worth it what we’re out here trying to do.”

