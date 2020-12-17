Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital shares video of staff taking COVID-19 vaccine

By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has shared its first videos of staff taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

MMH received its first shipment of vaccines on Thursday morning.

A total of 1,950 doses were included in the shipment.

“I think it’s good to set up a good example for the community and patients and to remember it’s a way to protect myself but also protecting people you love and care about. Protecting the people you work with. It’s one way of protecting the community,” said Doctor Gerardo Catalasan who was one of the first to take the vaccine.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and nursing homes. A separate shipment will be sent to nursing homes in Midland.

MMH will be receiving a second shipment of the vaccine next week.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Midland police have released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in Monday night's...
Midland police release composite sketch of suspect in deadly shooting
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Midland Memorial Hospital administers vaccines to staff
Midland Memorial Hospital administers vaccines to staff
Local counties moving back to 75% occupancy rate following drop in COVID-19 hospitalization rate
One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
Welfare check led to deadly officer-involved shooting in Brewster County