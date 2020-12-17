Midland Memorial Hospital shares video of staff taking COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has shared its first videos of staff taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

MMH received its first shipment of vaccines on Thursday morning.

A total of 1,950 doses were included in the shipment.

“I think it’s good to set up a good example for the community and patients and to remember it’s a way to protect myself but also protecting people you love and care about. Protecting the people you work with. It’s one way of protecting the community,” said Doctor Gerardo Catalasan who was one of the first to take the vaccine.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and nursing homes. A separate shipment will be sent to nursing homes in Midland.

MMH will be receiving a second shipment of the vaccine next week.

