Midland Memorial Hospital receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to President and CEO Russell Meyers.

A total of 1,950 doses are included in the shipment.

Meyers says that the hospital will begin distributing the vaccine to hospital staff on Thursday afternoon.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and nursing homes.

MMH will be receiving a second shipment of the vaccine next week.

