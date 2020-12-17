Midland Memorial Hospital receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to President and CEO Russell Meyers.
A total of 1,950 doses are included in the shipment.
Meyers says that the hospital will begin distributing the vaccine to hospital staff on Thursday afternoon.
In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and nursing homes.
MMH will be receiving a second shipment of the vaccine next week.
