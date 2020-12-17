Midland Health Department sending text messages to those who test positive for COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Health Department is now sending text messages to let people know if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Midland is letting the public know that messages with the following text are not spam, and are from an official source.

“If you test positive for COVID-19 and are a Midland resident you will receive the following message on your mobile device:

“Hello- you are being contacted by the Midland Health Department due to your recent COVID-19 test. You will receive a call from a representative in our office soon. In the meantime, please isolate in your home away from other household members, notify work and/or school as well as those you have had close contact with in the past 48 hours. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen. Please click the link below for more information.

https://www.midlandtexas.gov/.../COVID-19-Isolation...”

“Hola-Usted a sido contactado por el Departamento de salud de Midland por la reciente prueba de Corona Virus. Usted sera contactado via llamada Telefonica por un representante de nuestra oficina. Por lo pronto usted debe aislarse de todo miembro de su familia, y debe notificar a su trabajo y/o escuela y demas personas con las que estubo en contacto las ultiimas 48 horas. Usted debe de buscar atencion medica si sus sintomas empeoran. Por favor haga clic en el enlace para mas informacion.

https://www.midlandtexas.gov/.../COVID-19-Isolation...”

If you would like to sign up for Everbridge to receive emergency alerts, you can do so by visiting: https://member.everbridge.net/1772417038942756/login

If you get tested for COVID-19, please make sure your testing provider has your most up to date contact information.

These messages will come from the number 889-11 and look like the pictures attached.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.