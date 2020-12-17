Advertisement

Midland health department names Dr. Wilson interim medical director

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Larry Wilson was named the new interim medical director of the city health department.

Dr. Wilson said he will help advise the department on health authority operations.

That includes signing off on lab testing, administering vaccines, and safety sanitation.

“I feel really good about it. I mean, we have a very good relationship with the health department and we both fulfill roles and responsibilities for the welfare of our community,” said Dr. Larry Wilson, Midland Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Wilson will start his new position after the beginning of the year.

