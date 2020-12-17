Advertisement

Local counties moving back to 75% occupancy rate following drop in COVID-19 hospitalization rate

(WSAZ)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Occupancy rates for most West Texas counties are moving back to 75% after the region has seen the COVID-19 hospitalization rate drop below 15% for consecutive days.

Bars will also be allowed to reopen even if they don’t sell food, and hospitals are allowed to resume elective surgeries.

The Texas Department of State Health Services cut occupancy rates to 50% back in November after West Texas saw seven consecutive days where the COVID-19 hospitalization rate was above 15%.

The City of Odessa says that its mask mandate is still in effect for the time being.

Several areas of Texas are under the 50% occupancy rule including Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso.

The DSHS website can be found here.

