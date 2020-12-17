Funeral for Giovanni Pantoja to be held Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Giovanni Pantoja’s funeral will be held this Saturday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel at 2 p.m..

Giovanni was an evening producer at CBS7 News who died of cancer over the weekend at 25 years old. He was a cherished member of our news team and will be greatly missed.

His family said anyone is welcome to attend or watch the service streamed at the funeral home’s website. If you would like to find the stream, you can do so by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Friday Dec. 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home as well.

