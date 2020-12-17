Advertisement

Funeral for Giovanni Pantoja to be held Saturday

Gio worked for CBS7 for two years
Gio worked for CBS7 for two years(KOSA)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Giovanni Pantoja’s funeral will be held this Saturday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel at 2 p.m..

Giovanni was an evening producer at CBS7 News who died of cancer over the weekend at 25 years old. He was a cherished member of our news team and will be greatly missed.

His family said anyone is welcome to attend or watch the service streamed at the funeral home’s website. If you would like to find the stream, you can do so by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Friday Dec. 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home as well.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
FIRST ON CBS7: One person killed, two hurt in fiery crash on I-20
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Midland police have released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in Monday night's...
Midland police release composite sketch of suspect in deadly shooting
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Ector County Dedication to God
INTERVIEW: Jesus House Odessa holding Ector County Dedication to God event
Ector County Dedication to God
Ector County Dedication to God
Permian Basin for Freedom Facebook group started
INTERVIEW: ‘Permian Basin for Freedom’ group started in response to Masks in Midland
Permian Basin for Freedom Facebook group started
Permian Basin for Freedom Facebook group started