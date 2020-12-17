Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: One killed, several others injured in fiery crash

Interstate 20 at exit 158 near Stanton closed for investigation
Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Martin County, Texas (KOSA) - Multiple agencies are responding to a deadly crash on interstate 20. The Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said the east and west lanes near the exit have been shutdown until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and DPS said one person was killed in the crash. Sheriff Brad Ingram told CBS7 two other people have been airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries. The agencies said the four-vehicle crash included two truck- tractors, a passenger car and a box van. The fuel truck rear-ended the 18-wheeler, according to DPS’s initial investigation.

CBS7 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

