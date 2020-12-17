Advertisement

DPS graduates three new canine handlers, two canines

Three DPS troopers and two canines graduated from a nine-week training program on Friday, December 11.
Three DPS troopers and two canines graduated from a nine-week training program on Friday, December 11.(DPS)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated three Troopers and two canines from a nine-week training program on Friday, Dec. 11. These canine teams will join 49 other DPS Detection Teams throughout Texas, within the Texas Highway Patrol Division.

“Each of our canine teams completes rigorous training to prepare them for their roles in helping interdict criminals and take narcotics off our streets,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “These canine teams excelled in their training and are ready to take on their task of protecting and serving the state of Texas.”

One of the dogs was obtained from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the other through donation. The breeds include a Labrador Retriever and Belgian Malinois. The newly trained canines will be used for drug detection.

The new dogs and their duty stations are as follows: Quebec (El Paso) and Mojo (Laredo).

In 2019, DPS canine teams assisted in the seizure of approximately 9,537 pounds of marijuana, 469 pounds of cocaine, 14 pounds of heroin, 491 pounds of methamphetamine, 751 pounds of hashish and $11.6 million in cash.

