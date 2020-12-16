Advertisement

Woman accused of sending Trump ricin charged in Texas

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo...
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." That's according to court papers filed Sept. 22. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Canadian woman accused of mailing packages containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House and several Texas law enforcement agencies has been indicted on federal charges of making interstate threats and violating prohibitions on biological weapons.

Court records show that a grand jury in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday handed up sixteen counts against Pascale Ferrier.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old resident of the Montreal area is in federal custody in Washington, D.C. on similar charges.

Ferrier was arrested in September. She pleaded not guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump.

Her lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

