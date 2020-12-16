Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland police have released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in Monday night's...
Midland police release composite sketch of suspect in deadly shooting
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
West Texas Decides.
City Council and School Board races decided Odessa and Midland runoff elections
Dangerous. Scary. Taking your life into your own hands. These are just some of the ways...
Residents living near Faudree concerned about safety

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Nigerians anxious after 330 boys kidnapped by extremists
Mark Aguirre had claimed that a air conditioning repairman was behind a voter fraud scheme.
Ex-Houston officer accused of assault in bogus voter fraud claim