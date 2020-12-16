Presidio officials asking residents to shelter in place as COVID-19 cases rise

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - Officials in Presidio are asking residents to shelter in place and avoid non-essential travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Presidio County has seen a total of 486 COVID-19 cases, 70 of which are active.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and fails to quarantine could be charged with Deadly Conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Those in Presidio who are in need of help with healthcare can call BBRHD at (432) 837-7051 or (432) 229-2151. Those in need of transportation assistance for medical appointments can call TRAX at (432) 729-4908 ext. #115, or (432) 299-0480 ext. #103.

Those who are in need of financial assistance to pay rent or utilities can call the Big Bend Community Action Committee at (432) 729-4980 ext. #105 or (432) 299-0480 ext. #101 or 102.

