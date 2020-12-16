Advertisement

Midland doctor offering face mask extenders to be worn with hearing devices

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Dr. Sally Miranda, the owner of All About Hearing in Midland, is offering free face mask extenders for those who wear hearing aids.

Dr. Miranda says she talked to several patients whose hearing devices were coming off and getting lost when they removed a face mask.

When Dr. Miranda found out about a new hearing device friendly mask that extends from the head and neck, she decided to offer the extenders for free.

Anyone in need of one can call their office at (432) 689-2220.

