Javier Joven wins runoff to become Odessa’s next mayor

By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Odessa will soon have a new mayor.

The unofficial final results show that Javier Joven was elected over longtime city councilman Dewey Bryant with 63 percent of the vote to Bryant’s 37 percent.

Joven and his supporters popped champagne and gathered in prayer when the race was called last night.

We talked to Joven about his plans for the city and he said financial responsibility is one of his main focuses. He said he wants to better shape the city budget and be more transparent with the public.

“And so, the thing is you have to bring your agenda and be forceful and you have to be hardnosed and stay consistent,” Joven said. “But you’ve got to keep fighting, fighting, fighting.”

As for the coronavirus, Joven mentioned that he’s been consulting with Dr. Richard Bartlett, the Odessa doctor who claims budesonide is a “silver bullet” in the fight against the virus.

