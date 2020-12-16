Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Thursday, watch on CBS7 at 8:45 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be sharing an update on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Midland Memorial Hospital had yet to receive its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Texas officials accidentally left Ector County off of the list for the initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are now slated for the second round of vaccines that are due on December 21.

