Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland police have released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in Monday night's...
Midland police release composite sketch of suspect in deadly shooting
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
West Texas Decides.
City Council and School Board races decided Odessa and Midland runoff elections
Dangerous. Scary. Taking your life into your own hands. These are just some of the ways...
Residents living near Faudree concerned about safety

Latest News

In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, an injured person is transported to an ambulance after a...
Islamic State widow convicted in Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in Paris
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
LIVE: Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick