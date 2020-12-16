Crescent Park Baptist donates $5,000 to West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A small Odessa church made a large donation to the West Texas Food Bank this week.

Crescent Park Baptist Church donated $5,000 to the Food Bank. That will provide 40-thousand meals to hungry West Texans in need.

Crescent Park Baptist, located along University, only has about 100 congregants. But its small size isn’t stopping them from giving big this Christmas Season.

Crescent Park prides itself on being a fellowship of hope. It’s clearly providing that hope to hungry West Texans in need this month.

