Congressman-elect August Pfluger calling on Nancy Pelosi to investigate 2020 election

Rep.-elect August Pfluger (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman-elect August Pfluger of Texas’s 11th congressional district is calling on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2020 election.

“Free and fair elections are essential to the future of the United States, and any fraudulent activity that occurred in the 2020 election must be thoroughly investigated,” said Congressman-Elect Pfluger. “Voters in Texas-11 are concerned about the confirmed reports of unverified signatures, missing and unaccounted voting machine memory cards, and restrictions on bipartisan election observers that we witnessed in this election. The House of Representatives must immediately launch an investigation and protect the integrity of our elections.”

Attorney General William Barr stated earlier this month that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the impact of the 2020 election.

Pfluger will be sworn into office on January 3, 2021. He is replacing longtime Texas congressman Mike Conaway who announced he was retiring in 2019.

