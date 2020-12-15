West Texas Food Bank faced with possible food shortage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank has already been overwhelmed by more demand thanks to the pandemic, but now they are faced with a new problem.

The West Texas Food Bank’s ‘Farm to Family’ program is now coming to a halt. The ‘Farm to Family’ program is sponsored by the US Department of Agriculture. Its purpose is to provide assistance to the agricultural community so food does not go to waste and families in need can benefit by receiving free, prepackaged boxes filled with fresh produce.

Libby Campbell, the executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, says that the ‘Food to Family’ program, which feeds close to 20,000 clients in just one month, will be ending in just a few weeks.

“Starting in January we’re going to have to find a way to start filling some of that void from the farmer to family box program, which is stopping,” Campbell said.

Campbell also explained that now the program is stopping, the food bank will be experiencing more stress and work to make up for the loss of the 36-hundred free and premade boxes a week.

“And that definitely brings some stress on the staff itself to be able to assemble the boxes, not just our shelf-stable life sustaining boxes that we’ve already been purchasing commodities for, but now we’re going to have to look at how do we put together produce,” Campbell said.

To donate to the West Texas Food Bank visit their website at https://wtxfoodbank.org/.

